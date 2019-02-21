Vote-on-account presented in Arunachal Assembly

Deputy Chief Minster on Thursday presented the vote-on-account for the year 2019-20 for four months from April 1 to July 31 this year.

The Assembly also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack in on February 14.

With the Assembly elections due in later this year, Mein, who also holds the portfolio, presented the vote-on-account for four months to meet the state's expenditure till a full-fledged budget is placed in the Assembly.

The also presented the supplementary demands for 2018-19 and the report of the (CAG) for the year ended March 2017.

Four government bills were also introduced on the inaugural day of the three-day Assembly session.

introduced the Arunachal Pradesh (Amendment) Bill 2019 to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Act 2014.

Waii, who also holds the portfolio of Town Planning and Urban Local Bodies, introduced the Municipal Corporation Bill 2019.

The Bill is aimed at making a legal framework and constitute a municipal corporation in the state.

Tax & introduced the Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2019 to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017.

tabled the Arunachal Pradesh State Higher Education Bill 2019 in order to make the Arunachal Pradesh State functional.

condemned the attack saying the country would never forget the sacrifices of the CRPF jawans for the cause of the country.

"We salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country," the added.

The members conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and observed two-minute silence in respected to the departed souls.

