Voters being deleted from electoral rolls: TDP

TDP workers Wednesday staged a sit-in at the district collectorate and alleged that the opposition was deleting names of voters in the Andhra Pradesh's assembly constituency.

They were led by

The TDP supporters and leaders, including Municipal Chairman M Baba Prasad, also took out a motorcycle rally from Koneru to the collectorate.

and former MLA Perni Venkataramaiah and his team have submitted fake Form-7s as the fear of loosing in the general elections, Ravindra alleged.

Form-7 is an application for voter deletion.

The opposition party stands exposed and the matter must be probed, he said.

The TDP also submitted a memorandum to the District Revenue Officer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)