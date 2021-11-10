Vice President Kamala Harris in Paris for US-France fence-mending trip

-
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris holds steady on Southeast Asia trip as crises loom
US VP Kamala Harris wishes Diwali to all celebrating the festival of lights
VP Kamala Harris targets corruption, immigration on Latin America trip
Kamala Harris to focus on security, economic ties on Southeast Asia trip
Paris Saint-Germain signs Georginio Wijnaldum until 2024
-
US Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a four-day visit to Paris and charm offensive Tuesday aimed at shoring up relations with France, America's oldest ally.
Washington's relationship with Paris hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French contract to sell subs to the Australian navy. Late last month, President Joe Biden told French President Emmanuel Macron the U.S. had been clumsy in its handling of the issue.
Harris started her trip by meeting with American and French scientists working on COVID-19 preparedness at the Pasteur Institute in Paris.
She said the visit underscored joint determination to tackle global challenges, especially to end the coronavirus pandemic.
Some of the most significant discoveries in science on any issue, from rabies to HIV-AIDS, to breast cancer, to mRNA and what we do around vaccines and pandemics, have occurred here in collaboration with French scientists, American scientists, scientists around the world coming together," Harris, a former California senator, said.
She also mentioned the institute's personal symbolism: Her late mother Shyamala Gopalan, who was a scientist, conducted breast cancer research with the institute's scientists in the 1980s.
Harris is scheduled to sit down with French President Emmanuel Macron at the lyse Palace on Wednesday for talks expected to focus on ways the two nations can better coordinate their efforts in the Indo-Pacific.
Harris and Macron are also expected to discuss global health, space and other issues. Harris is set to deliver a Thursday speech at the annual Paris Peace Forum and to participate Friday in the Paris Conference on Libya.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU