Paris Saint-Germain signs Georginio Wijnaldum until 2024

-
ALSO READ
Paris Saint-Germain confirm termination of manager Thomas Tuchel's contract
PSG capable of doing anything: Pochettino after win over Barcelona
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Neymar to miss Champions League clash against Barcelona, confirm PSG
Kylian Mbappe dreaming of playing for France at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
-
Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday announced the transfer of Georginio Wijnaldum.
Arriving from Liverpool, the Netherlands international midfielder has signed with the club from the French capital until June 30, 2024.
"Signing for Paris Saint-Germain is a new challenge for me," explained Georginio Wijnaldum after signing his contract in an official release issued by PSG.
"I'm joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project. Paris Saint-Germain have proved how good they are in recent years and I am convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher," he added.
Born in Rotterdam, and a product of the Sparta Rotterdam youth academy, he played for two of the biggest clubs in his homeland in Feyenoord (135 matches, 25 goals) and then PSV Eindhoven (154 matches, 56 goals) with whom he won the 2014-15 Eredivisie title.
After a season at Newcastle United, 'Gini' joined Liverpool FC in the summer of 2016. The versatile midfielder won the 2019 UEFA Champions League with the Reds and the English Premier League crown in 2019-2020. He made 237 appearances and scored 22 goals for the Reds, also lifting the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020.
Georginio Wijnaldum has also become, at 30 years of age, a key member of the Dutch national team in recent years where he has earned 75 caps, netting 22 goals and helped the Netherlands finish third at the FIFA World Cup 2014. Before that, Gini had represented his country at U17, U19 and U21 level.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor