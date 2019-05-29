AIADMK MLAs administered oath

Nine newly elected MLAs of the AIADMK were administered the oath of office by Assembly P Dhanapal on Wednesday.

The legislators who won the May 19 assembly bypolls took the oath in the presence of K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and senior leaders, including former Lok Sabha M Thambidurai.

The MLAs are: P Kandasamy (Sulur), A Govindasamy (Pappireddipatti), N Sathan Prabhakar (Paramakudi-SC), V Sampathkumar (Harur-SC), G Sampath (Solingur), P Chinnappan (Vilathikulam), S Thenmozhi (Nilakottai-SC), S Nagarajan (Manamadurai-SC), and M S R Rajavarman (Sattur).

Of the 22 Assembly constituencies that went to bypolls, nine and 13 seats were won by the AIADMK and respectively.

The members took oath on May 28.

