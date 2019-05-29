AIADMK MLAs administered oath

-
Nine newly elected MLAs of the AIADMK were administered the oath of office by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Wednesday.
The legislators who won the May 19 assembly bypolls took the oath in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and senior leaders, including former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai.
The MLAs are: P Kandasamy (Sulur), A Govindasamy (Pappireddipatti), N Sathan Prabhakar (Paramakudi-SC), V Sampathkumar (Harur-SC), G Sampath (Solingur), P Chinnappan (Vilathikulam), S Thenmozhi (Nilakottai-SC), S Nagarajan (Manamadurai-SC), and M S R Rajavarman (Sattur).
Of the 22 Assembly constituencies that went to bypolls, nine and 13 seats were won by the AIADMK and DMK respectively.
The DMK members took oath on May 28.
