Wanted criminal, Chaand Babu, arrested in Lucknow

The (ATS) has arrested wanted criminal Chaand Babu from the domestic airport here, the special police force said Sunday.

In a statement issued here, of Police, ATS, UP, Rajkaran Nayyar said, "On the request of the UP ATS, the had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Chand Babu. The ATS arrested him late on Saturday night from the "



The arrested person had got a passport by furnishing fake documents, officials said.

"Chaand Babu is a resident of district, but he had furnished papers showing that he is a resident of Kaisarbagh in A case under various sections of the IPC and Passport Act was registered against him in 2009," officials said.

Look-out circulars are issued by several authorities, including the Ministry of External Affairs,Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Enforcement Directorate, to keep a watch on arrival and departure from of both Indian and foreign nationals.

