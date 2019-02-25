Wanted gangster injured in shoot-out with police in Odisha

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kendrapara (Odisha) 

A gangster wanted in at least 26 criminal cases including murder was injured in a shoot-out with police in Kendrapara district on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police tean raided gangster Litu Das's hideout near Boud Chowk on Paradip-Daitary Expressway. Das opened fire at the police team which returned the fire. The gun battle lasted for about 5 minutes, said Inspector, Marshaghai police station, Kalindi Behera.

Das received gunshot injuries on his right leg and has been shifted to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital. He is stated to be out of danger, police said.

An improvised Mauser pistol and live cartridges were seized from his possession, Behera said

Das was wanted in at least 26 criminal cases including murder, extortion, highway robbery, tender-fixing, illegal arms possession, police said.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 12:45 IST

