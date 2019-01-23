The world failed to eliminate havens as it set its sights lower after the danger of the 2008 financial crisis had passed, Spanish said Wednesday.

In a special address at the Annual Meeting here, he warned that the world is in danger of forgetting the lessons that were learnt from the financial crisis of 2008.

"Once the danger had passed, we set our sights lower," he said, citing the failure to eliminate havens as an example.

Sanchez became Spain's in June 2018.

Meanwhile, is set to topple from its top spot in the longest life expectancy charts.

By 2040, Spaniards can expect to live to an average age of 85.8 years, with many people attributing this to a healthy diet rich in fish and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)