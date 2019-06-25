Warner Bros. names BBC's Ann Sarnoff as its new CEO

was named of on Monday, making her the first woman to head the movie studio in its 96-year history. Her appointment follows the departure in March of Kevin Tsujihara, who stepped down after misconduct allegations.

announced Sarnoff's hiring, concluding a three-month search for one of Hollywood's most prized posts.

Many had expected to turn to an experienced film like Toby Emmerich, who was part of the interim committee running the studio after Tsujihara's departure, Disney veteran or former Fox

But to surprise of much of the industry, turned to Sarnoff, who has worked primarily in television. Sarnoff, who takes over as and chair of , is currently of Studios Americas. She has previously been a top TV executive at and with the WNBA.

"She brings a consistent and proven track record of innovation, creativity and business results to lead an incredibly successful studio to its next chapter of growth," said Stankey. "Ann has shown the ability to innovate and grow revenues and has embraced the evolution taking place in our industry." In March, Tsujihara stepped down following claims that he promised roles to an with whom he was having an affair. Tsujihara, whose denied that Tsujihara had any direct role in the woman's hiring, said he was departing to avoid being a distraction.

The rupture came at an awkward time for WarnerMedia, which has just expanded Tsujihara's role at the global conglomerate. last year acquired , which was renamed WarnerMedia, and the company is planning to a launch a streaming service later this year.

In , Sarnoff takes over one of the most storied studios in Hollywood. In recent years, the has surpassed as the market leader, sliding to an increasingly distant second.

The studio this year has continued the turnaround of its films with "Shazam!" though its big summer movie, "Godzilla: of Monsters," has underperformed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)