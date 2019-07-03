Warning issued for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh

The meteorological department here issued a 'yellow warning' for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on the coming weekend, an official said Wednesday.

The Shimla Met centre has forecast rain in plains, low and middle hills of the state from July 4 to 9 and has issued the warning for July 6 and 7.

The office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at isolated places in the state on Wednesday.

Kasauli received 23 mm of rainfall, followed by 3 mm at Kufri, 2 mm at Shimla, 1 mm at Solan and 0.2 mm in Sundernagar till Wednesday, they said.

Una was the hottest place in the state on Wednesday with the maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

The maximum temperature in Chamba was 38.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 37.2 degrees Celsius in Mandi, 37 degrees Celsius in Kangra, 36 degrees Celsius in Bilaspur, 35.6 degrees Celsius in Hamirpur, 34.4 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar, 32.2 degrees Celsius in Palampur and 30 degrees Celsius in Solan, the weatherman said.

Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, while Shimla registered a high of 24.1 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded 24.5 and 16.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, they said.

The lowest temperature was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong, the weather office said.

