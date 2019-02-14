3 held in Delhi for smuggling weapons to criminals in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar

-
Three men have been arrested near Laxmi Nagar here for allegedly supply pistols to criminals in the northern states of the country, police said Thursday.
Aslam (36), Sukhvinder Singh (30) and Rupesh Sharma (34), reportedly members of an Uttar Pradesh-based gang and supplied weapons in parts of UP, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, they said.
The arrests was made on Wednesday. Aslam was spotted in Laxmi Nagar area with a bag and after sometime, when two men arrived and received pistols from him they were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East)Jasmeet Singh said.
During interrogation, Aslam, who had been in jail a number of times, told police that he came in contact with weapon manufacturers in Munger in Bihar and Meerut in UP, and started supplying weapons to criminals, the police officer said.
Four sophisticated semi-automatic pistols, seven country-made pistols, four magazines and 52 cartridges have been seized, police said.
