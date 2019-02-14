3 held in Delhi for smuggling weapons to criminals in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar

Three men have been arrested near here for allegedly supply pistols to criminals in the northern states of the country, police said Thursday.

Aslam (36), Sukhvinder Singh (30) and Rupesh Sharma (34), reportedly members of an Uttar Pradesh-based gang and supplied weapons in parts of UP, and Bihar, they said.

The arrests was made on Wednesday. Aslam was spotted in area with a bag and after sometime, when two men arrived and received pistols from him they were nabbed, of said.

During interrogation, Aslam, who had been in jail a number of times, told police that he came in contact with weapon manufacturers in Munger in and in UP, and started supplying weapons to criminals, the said.

Four sophisticated semi-automatic pistols, seven country-made pistols, four magazines and 52 cartridges have been seized, police said.

