'Waste to Wonder Park' ticket sales cross Rs 2 cr; over 12K people visit on Eid

South Delhi's 'Waste to Wonder Park' is emerging as a major tourist attraction and revenue from sale of tickets has crossed over Rs 2 crore since it opened to public in February, officials said Thursday.

Authorities at the South Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which governs the park spread over seven acres, said the daily footfall is surging day by day.

"The park is emerging as a major tourism destination in and one of the most favoured places to visit for people. On Eid, the theme park attracted 12,327 visitors, including senior citizens. The collection on that day through the sale of tickets was over Rs 5.48 lakh," a said.

The park features a 60-ft Eiffel Tower, a 20-ft and replicas of five other wonders of the world built using 150 tonnes of industrial and other waste in south Delhi, and was thrown open to the public on February 22.

The total revenue collection since its opening crossed Rs 2 crore on Wednesday, South said.

The collection on June 2 was the "highest on a single day" and it reached Rs 6.73 lakh with footfall of 15,133 visitors, she said.

The park built at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, operates from 11 AM to 11 PM.

The replicas in the park are -- (20 ft), the (18 ft), (60 ft), (25 ft), Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer (25 ft), Rome's (15 ft) and New York's Statute of Liberty (30 ft). The seven replicas are installed in a landscaped park.

Eiffel Tower, the veritable symbol of and France, which is the tallest one among the replicas, and a fashioned out of industrial and other waste, including used cycle chains, and motifs drawn on it using laser-cut technology, strikingly stand out.

had inaugurated the 'Waste to Wonder Park', situated in Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van near in February.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)