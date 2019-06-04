Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup, no chance of bowling in near future

South Africa's pace was Tuesday ruled out of after failing to recover from a shoulder injury, a development that could hasten his international retirement.

have named left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks as his replacement after approval from the

The 35-year-old had sustained a second shoulder during the IPL where he played a couple of games for Royal Challengers

"The ICC has confirmed that the of the ICC Men's 2019 has approved Beuran Hendricks as a replacement player for in the squad for the remainder of the tournament," a stated.

" Steyn has suffered a second shoulder which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of for the foreseeable future. His replacement Hendricks is a left-arm fast bowler," it further stated.

While Steyn had done intense rehab programme and was also at the nets, he never looked the part.

He was seen to on Monday afternoon from a near full run-up for close to half an hour.

The 2019 edition was supposed to be his last and the could well mean a sad end to the career of one of the greatest fast bowlers of modern era.

