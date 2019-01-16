Pence: US will ensure 'ISIS does not rear its ugly head again'

Vice President Mike Pence said the United States would fight to ensure the defeat of the Islamic State movement but reiterated plans to pull troops out of Syria after an attack there killed US service members.
"We'll stay in the region and we'll stay in the fight to ensure that ISIS does not rear its ugly head again," Pence told a gathering in Washington of US ambassadors stationed around the world.
