East Bengal awaiting AIFF response on Real Kashmir fixture

City heavyweights on Monday said they would adopt a wait and watch policy regarding their football clash in against Real FC in the wake of the terror attack.

were originally slated to play Real FC on February 10 but due to heavy snowfall the tie was rescheduled to February 28.

But after the February 14 terror attack which killed 40 CRPF jawans, sent a letter to the asking for a change in venue.

"We have sent a letter to AIFF and we are awaiting the revert. Let them reply and then we will decide the next course of action," East Bengal told

"AIFF has to let us know when and where the match is going to be held. Once they let us know, we will decide our stance," he added.

Defending champions did not travel to to play against Real on Monday, citing security risks to their players. The Punjab side had said they may consider legal route if the the goes ahead with the match and award Real Kashmir three points.

The East Bengal said he was not aware of any move by his team to knock at the doors of the court on this issue.

"No office bearer or has communicated to me about taking a legal route. I am not aware of any development like this. As for our stand, we are awaiting AIFF response which should come in a couple of days. Then we will decide internally what's the appropriate way forward," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)