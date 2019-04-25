'Bandit Queen' is my best film: Shekhar Kapur

Acclaimed filmmaker says his directorial "Bandit Queen", which released in 1994, is his best film because it was shot completely intuitively.

Filmmaker on Wednesday had praised Kapur's film, which was based on the life of Phoolan Devi.

"Hey Kapur, I see 'Bandit Queen' every few years since it released. I always thought it was fantastic but everytime I see it again I realise that it's even more fantastic than what I last remembered. The only two who did this to me is 'Godfather' and 'Bandit Queen'," Varma tweeted.

To which, replied: "Thank you You have always said that, and I appreciate your comment on 'Bandit Queen'. I think its my best film because it was shot completely intuitively. And hope I can make another film like that."

"Bandit Queen", which featured and Nirmal Pandey, has won It was premiered in section of the 1994 Cannes Film Festival, and was screened at

"Bandit Queen" was selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 67th Academy Awards, but was not accepted as a nominee.

