We believe in open competition in any market: Ericsson

said Tuesday it believes in "open competition" in any market, as it sidestepped questions over the recent US action on and its implication on other players in the telecom space.

"I don't comment on any one of our specific competitors ... we are happy to have open competition with our competitors in any market," Chief Technology Officer, Pacific, told reporters here.

Ewerbring was responding to a specific question on Chinese

Last week, the had placed and its affiliates on a blacklist, a move that essentially banned the Chinese telecom equipment company from purchasing parts and components from American firms without the approval. The US has now reportedly relaxed some of the restrictions, to reduce disruption for its customers.

Meanwhile, during a conference here said that enhanced mobile and fixed (FWA) would be the early 'use cases' for 5G in

The company has already announced 18 commercial 5G deals with telecom operators across North America, Europe, and It has deployed operational based on commercial equipment in North America, Europe, and

"The near-term benefits of 5G include enhanced mobile (eMBB) and FWA. These will help address the limited fixed penetration levels in and also enhance data experience on the move," Ewerbring said.

Terming 5G as a "game changer" for telecom service providers in the long run, Ewerbring said that it will enable new revenue streams.

Between 2018-2024, total mobile data traffic is expected to increase by a factor of five, with projected to carry 25 percent of mobile traffic by the end of the period, according to Ericsson Mobility Report (November 2018 edition).

More than half of users in and India, and one in four in the US, and Canada, expect their own provider to switch to 5G or will wait a maximum of six months before moving to another provider that does, the company said.

