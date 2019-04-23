64.66 voter turnout in phase 3 of LS polls: EC

Over 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third phase of polls on Tuesday, the said.

In the third phase, voting was held in 116 seats, including all constituencies in and Kerala, with Amit Shah, and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.

Voter turnout in the third phase of elections is 64.66 per cent, the poll panel said.

In the first two phases, election was held to 91 and 95 seats on April 11 and April 18 respectively. Election to 543 seats is being held in seven phases. The counting of votes will be on May 23.

