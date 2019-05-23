JUST IN
Early trends: Pragya Thakur ahead of Digvijay Singh in Bhopal LS seat
Business Standard

Early trends: Babul Supriyo leading from Asansol, Locket from Hooghly

Babul Supriyo won the Asansol seat in 2014 for the first time.

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Babul Supriyo
Babul Supriyo, BJP candidate from Asansol

Union minister Babul Supriyo of the BJP is leading by 3448 votes against Moon Moon Sen of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from Asansol Lok Sabha seat, as per initial Election Commission trends.

In Coochbehar Lok Sabha seat, Nishith Pramanik of the BJP is leading by 1225 votes against AITC candidate Paresh Chandra Adhikary.

BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee is leading by 2175 votes over AITC candidate Ratna De Nag in Hoogly parliamentary constituency, the trends suggest.

In Uluberia seat, Sajda Ahmed of the AITC is leading by 920 votes against Joy Banerjee of the BJP.
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 09:30 IST

