West Indies quicks rekindle memories of World Cup glory

Jason Holder's are reviving memories of their glory days with a pace attack that has the ability to strike fear into opposition batsmen.

The two-time champions opened their campaign at the tournament in England and by skittling out for just 105 at as their quicks made good use of the bouncer.

Oshane Thomas led the way with four for 27, while Andre Russell, and Holder provided good support as the cruised to a seven-wicket win.

When beat in the inaugural final at Lord's, their side included a four-man pace battery.

And when they defeated England four years later in another Lord's final to retain their title, the West Indies did so with the original "fearsome foursome" of Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, and

Nobody is suggesting the current line-up is yet in that class but the fact they bowled out cheaply without and shows that, once again, West Indies have an impressive stock of fast bowlers.

And it was further evidence that, although they only scraped into this via a qualifying tournament, they are more than capable of beating anyone on their day.

Australia, who began the defence of their title with a seven-wicket rout of outsiders Afghanistan, will pose a far sterner challenge at on Thursday.

But the West Indies, who have won two of the past three World Twenty20 tournaments, will take heart from the way Thomas bounced out in a warm-up match in last month.

- Bouncers -



============



One danger for the West Indies is that they become "bouncer happy" and use the tactic too often, with Warner and Steve Smith, both returning from one-year bans for ball tampering, more than capable of putting away any misdirected short stuff.

Former Steve Waugh, a two-time World Cup winner, has been impressed by what he has seen from the West Indies so far.

"For the first time in a long while they have fast- depth," Waugh said.

"Every side in this tournament will be wary of playing the Windies and I wouldn't want to face them in a knockout match.

"They are the sort of team that, if they get on a roll and build some momentum, then they could win it all."



As for a order in which is one of several big-hitters, Waugh said: "They are the most watchable team in the tournament with a line-up that can kidnap any attack with brute force."



Australia, however, have plenty of pace in left-arm quick and

Clive Lloyd, the of the West Indies sides that won the 1975 and 1979 World Cups, said: " have got some firepower and some very good batsmen.

"We just need to see what happens when the pressure is on the West Indies, but the game against Australia should do that, as that will be a good test of where we are at.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)