West Indies v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

M. Guptill lbw b Cottrell 0 C. Munro b Cottrell 0 K. Williamson c Hope b Cottrell 148 R. Taylor c Holder b Gayle 69 T. Latham c and b Cottrell 12 J. Neesham c Cottrell b Brathwaite 28 C. De Grandhomme run out (Cottrell) 16 M. Santner c Cottrell b Brathwaite 10 M. Henry not out 0 Extras (lb4, nb1, w3) 8 Total (eight wickets, 50 overs) 291 Did not bat: Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Guptill), 2-7 (Munro), 3-167 (Taylor), 4-210 (Latham), 5-251 (Williamson), 6-270 (De Grandhomme), 7-291 (Santner), 8-291 (Neesham) Bowling: Cottrell 10-1-56-4 (1w), Roach 10-2-38-0, Holder 7-0-42-0, Thomas 6-0-30-0, Brathwaite 6-0-58-2 (1w), 9-0-55-0, Gayle 2-0-8-1 (1w)



C. Gayle c Boult b De Grandhomme 87 S. Hope b Boult 1 N. Pooran c Latham b Boult 1 S. Hetmyer b Ferguson 54 J. Holder c Latham b Ferguson 0 C. Brathwaite c Boult b Neesham 101 A. c Latham b Boult 1 E. Lewis c Neesham b Boult 0 K. Roach c Latham b Henry 14 S. Cottrell b Ferguson 15 O. Thomas not out 0 Extras (lb3, w9) 12 Total (all out, 49 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Hope), 2-20 (Pooran), 3-142 (Hetmyer), 4-142 (Holder), 5-152 (Gayle), 6-163 (Nurse), 7-164 (Lewis), 8-211 (Roach), 9-245 (Cottrell), 10-286 (Brathwaite) Bowling: Boult 10-1-30-4 (1w), Henry 9-0-76-1 (2w), Ferguson 10-0-59-3 (2w), Neesham 6-0-35-1, Santner 10-1-61-0, De Grandhomme 4-0-22-1 Result: won by five runs Toss: Umpires: (SRI), (ENG) TV umpire: (ENG) Match referee: (AUS).

