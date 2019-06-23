US to hit Iran with 'major' new sanctions Monday: Trump

said Saturday that the would impose "major" new sanctions on in two days, just hours after saying he would be the Islamic republic's new "best friend" if they were to renounce nuclear arms.

Tensions between the and have soared this week after downed a US surveillance drone.

Trump said Friday that he called off retaliatory military strikes at the last minute because the response was not "proportionate." But he had brandished the threat of sanctions ever since, and has now set a timetable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)