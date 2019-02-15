Anti-Pak protests held in Gujarat over Pulwama terror attack

Anti- protests were held across Friday in the wake of the terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF men were killed.

Candle-light vigils were also held in various parts of the state to pay homage to the slain jawans.

In Ahmedabad, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers burnt Pakistan's flag in Paldi area.

The two right-wing outfits held similar protests in other parts of too, the VHP said in a statement.

Demanding action against for supporting terrorism, workers of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, headed by by Pravin Togadia, burnt a Pakistani flag at here.

In Rajkot, AHP members burnt an effigy of terrorists and demanded that retaliate over the attack.

An effigy of was burnt in Thaltej area of Ahmedabad.

Members of the Muslim community, led by MLAs and Imran Khedawala, held protests against the terrorist attack in the area here.

Posters of Pak-based terrorist Masood Azhar, whose outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the ghastly attack, were torn during the protest.

BJP's Sufi MK Chisty and others took part in a candle-light vigil here. Similar vigils were held by various schools, associations and residential societies in the city.

The party, led by of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani, organised a candle march at Sabarmati Ashram here to pay homage to the martyred jawans.

Clothe traders associations in Ahmedabad said in a statement that all garment shops in the city would remain closed Saturday.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in in one of the worst terror strikes in in recent years.

