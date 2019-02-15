Anti-Pak protests held in Gujarat over Pulwama terror attack

Anti-Pakistan protests were held across Gujarat Friday in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF men were killed.
Candle-light vigils were also held in various parts of the state to pay homage to the slain jawans.
In Ahmedabad, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal workers burnt Pakistan's flag in Paldi area.
The two right-wing outfits held similar protests in other parts of Gujarat too, the VHP said in a statement.
Demanding action against Pakistan for supporting terrorism, workers of Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, headed by by Pravin Togadia, burnt a Pakistani flag at Ellis Bridge here.
In Rajkot, AHP members burnt an effigy of terrorists and demanded that India retaliate over the attack.
An effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was burnt in Thaltej area of Ahmedabad.
Members of the Muslim community, led by Congress MLAs Gyasuddin Shaikh and Imran Khedawala, held protests against the terrorist attack in the Walled City area here.
Posters of Pak-based terrorist Masood Azhar, whose outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the ghastly attack, were torn during the protest.
BJP's minority cell chairman Sufi MK Chisty and others took part in a candle-light vigil here. Similar vigils were held by various schools, associations and residential societies in the city.
The Congress party, led by Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Paresh Dhanani, organised a candle march at Sabarmati Ashram here to pay homage to the martyred jawans.
Clothe traders associations in Ahmedabad said in a statement that all garment shops in the city would remain closed Saturday.
At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in in one of the worst terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU