World leaders condemn Pulwama terror attack, back India's fight against terrorism

Countries from across the globe, including the US, Russia, Australia, France, and Bangladesh, have condemned the terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group (JeM) and extended support to in the fight against terrorism.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

Condemning the attack, Russian Friday said perpetrators and sponsors of the attack should be brought to book and reiterated his country's support for further strengthening counterterrorist cooperation with

In a message to and Narendra Modi, Putin said, "...We strongly condemn this brutal crime. The perpetrators and sponsors of this attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished."



The US specifically singled out in its statement condemning the attack.

In a stern message to Pakistan, the asked to "immediately end" its "support" to all terror groups and not to provide "safe haven" to them.

"The US calls on to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," said in a statement.

"This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the US and India," she said.

Australia's political leaders also condemned the "heinous" terror attack.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and all those injured. Our thoughts are with my friend @narendramodi and the Indian people," tweeted.

said it was an atrocious attack. "To the family and friends of the soldiers killed and injured - we send our deepest condolences, support, and hope for a timely recovery for the injured," he said in a statement.

said it stood with India's fight against terrorism and extremism and denounced as "cowardly" the suicide attack.

The strong condemnation came days ahead of Saudi Abdulaziz Al Saud's state visit to next week for talks with the top Indian leadership.

The said the country "condemns this terrorist act" and reiterated its "principled and unequivocal position rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism".

Afghanistan, which has lost a number of its armed personnel to terrorist attacks, emphasised the need for closer cooperation between countries in the fight against terror.

"The Govt of I.R #AFG expresses its condolences and sympathy with the ppl and govt of the friendly country #India due to the loss of 40 #Indian Police, and once again stresses the need for solidarity and closer cooperation of countries in the fight against this common enemy," Sibghatullah Ahmadi, said.

French Minister of and Foreign Affair Jean-Yves Le Drian extended support to India, saying has always been and always will be by India's side in the fight against terrorism in all its forms.

"I most firmly condemn the heinous attack just perpetrated in India... has always been and always will be by India's side in the fight against terrorism in all its forms...I call on every State to fight effectively against and their financing channels and to prevent cross-border movements of terrorist groups, such as the JeM, which has claimed responsibility for this attack," he said.

said it unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Condemning the attack, Preseident tweeted that the will continue to work with India and the international community to combat terrorism.

Prime Minister Sheikh said, " remains steadfast in its commitment against terrorism of all forms and maintains a zero-tolerance policy against any kind of terrorist activities. We would continue to work and cooperate with international community including India to eradicate menace of terrorism."



Other Islamic countries -- Jordan, and -- also condemned the attack.

Prime Minister tweeted, " is deeply saddened by the of the horrific terrorist attack in strongly condemns terrorist attack of any nature..."



Sri Lankan and of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa condemned the terrorist attack and offered their condolences to Prime Minister Modi.

also expressed deep "shock" over the terror attack carried out by the Jaish suicide bomber.

" has noted the reports of suicide terrorist attack. We are deeply shocked by this attack. We express deep condolences and sympathy to the injured and bereaved families," said.

Greece, Estonia, South Africa, Portugal, South Korea, Indonesia, and also condemned the attack.

