Pulwama attack: Delhiites protest, hold candle light marches

Hundreds of people from all walks of life Friday gathered at Gate and to hold candle light marches to express solidarity with the families of the CRPF jawans killed in attack.

Some members of the Youth were detained as they attempted to march towards the High Commission to protest against the audacious attack in south that left at least 40 jawans dead.

From students to politicians, members of social organisations to the common folks, the crowd gathered at the two venues demanded adequate compensation for the families of the dead soldiers and that be given a "befitting reply".

" has to be given a strong reply," said Om Prakash, of the as he participated in the candle light march at Gate.

"We also demand that the government announce Rs 1 crore (as compensation) for the martyrs families," he added.

Amit Shukla, who too participated in the march at Gate, said the sacrifice of the (CRPF) jawans must not go in vain as he urged the to take urgent steps against Pakistan.

" Police facilitated the movement of people who gathered at India Gate in large numbers to express solidarity and pay homage to the martyrs who were killed in the attack," Madhur Verma, of Police (New Delhi) said.

Around 100 Indian Youth (IYC) members assembled at Teen Murti Marg and raised slogans against Pakistan.

Srinivas B V alleged that there were lapses on the part of the which led to the attack.

The IYC volunteers, who planned to protest outside the Pakistan High Commission, were detained by police near at Teen Murti Marg.

At least 15 people who protested outside the here courted arrested but were let off later, Verma said.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a JeM suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district on Thursday, killing around 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Protests and candle light marches also took place across national capital.

To express their solidarity with families of CRPF personnel, the doctors and nursing staff of the pledged a day's salary.

The doctors at the (AIIMS) also held a candle light march in the hospital campus.

