Convergent Leads Investment of USD 22 Million in Hindustan Foods, India's Leading FMCG Contract Manufacturer

/ -- ('Convergent') joins hands with ('Hindustan Foods'), India's foremost for the FMCG industry, by leading an investment aggregating INR 1,540 million for a significant minority stake of between 20% and 26% (on a fully converted basis). Customary closing conditions, including approval of shareholders will apply.

Hindustan Foods manufactures a range of products with expertise in and non-food, extending to cosmetics, personal care and With factories across six locations, Hindustan Foods offers reliable, pan- to top FMCG customers who are looking to minimize cost while maximizing product quality in the post-GST environment. The Company was founded in 1988, went public in 1989 and has been under the current management since 2013.

Sameer Kothari, MD of Hindustan Foods, welcomed this investment by saying, "We are most excited to have Convergent as our The Convergent team has deep expertise in adding value through M&A and notably bolt-on acquisitions, which is the need of the hour in the We will also benefit greatly by their global network of relationships, strategic insights and operational expertise. We will use the proceeds of the investment to expand capacities to serve customers, thus creating value for all stakeholders."



Sarvjit Singh Bedi, of Convergent, commented, "We have been very impressed with the Company's performance under Sameer's leadership. Hindustan Foods is very well placed to continue leveraging India's consumption story."



"This is our first investment after founding Convergent and we are delighted to with Hindustan Foods. We have a track record of working with great to help transform them into global leaders. We view Hindustan Foods as an excellent platform and look forward to working with them to expand their business both organically and inorganically," said Harsha Raghavan, of Convergent.

About Hindustan Foods



Hindustan Foods was established in 1988, with the objective of manufacturing nutritional products. In 2013, the current promoters bought a controlling stake in Hindustan Foods and since then the company has diversified across various FMCG categories with manufacturing competencies in and non-food, extending to cosmetics, personal care and It intends to continue leveraging the India's consumption story through organic and inorganic expansion.

About



is an investment partnership at the forefront of bringing together Ideas, Capital and passionate Entrepreneurs. The Convergent investment process involves identifying proprietary platform and bolt-on opportunities, speed of execution and a relentless focus on performance improvement. The Convergent value investing approach believes in paying fair and reasonable valuations through bilaterally negotiated transactions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)