WHO begins probe in spread of HIV cases in Pakistan

The Health Organisation (WHO) team, which is in to probe the recent outbreak of in the country's province, began its inquiry by visiting a children's treatment centre and sought more information from its staff about the patients, according to a media report on Friday.

The government had sought the WHO's help to probe the spread of in the country, that has till now affected over 600 people, mostly children.

Till now 681 positive cases have been identified among the 21,375 tested in Ratodero town of district in the north-west part of the province. Out of the affected, 537 are between the age group of 2 to 15 years.

Health officials have attributed the cause to the use of unsanitary equipment, unsafe and rampant malpractice often at the hands of quacks.

According to a UN report, now has the second-fastest growing rate of HIV in Asia, with about 20,000 new in 2017 alone.

The team, that arrived in the country on Tuesday visited the children's treatment centre for HIV/ in on Thursday.

They also enquired about the facilities and the protocol for treating the disease, newspaper reported.

Olive Morgan, the team leader, said that WHO was ready to help patients suffering from the deadly virus.

He said that the scope of the delegation was to dig out the reasons behind the spread of the deadly and also see from where it had travelled to the area.

Project Control Programme accompanied the team members, who would also visit a hospital in Ratodero to personally observe the ongoing process of blood screening for HIV.

Earlier, the team held a meeting with Azra Pechuho, for Health and other stakeholders to review the overall situation regarding the outbreak of HIV/ in the area and the efforts put in so far to fight the virus.

The participants in the meeting discussed proposals as how to best handle the situation. The delegation also handed over AIDS medicines to the

Pechuho said that since the outbreak of the virus, the health department had set up blood screening camps in and around Ratodero to test the population and opened treatment centres in hospitals.

She termed the situation a "challenge" and expressed optimism about overcoming it in near future.

She said that both and were financially contributing towards efforts to combat the virus and we are planning to systematically and scientifically spend the funds.

The said that so far 712 people have been diagnosed as infected by the virus.

She said that during their stay, the foreign delegates would interact with different communities, visit blood screening camps and treatment centres and compile a report with the findings and reasons which led to the virus' spread.

