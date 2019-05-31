Railway clerk held for taking bribe to book tatkal tickets in Rajasthan

A was arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1600 for booking tatkal tickets in district, an said.

Ganesh (50), who is posted at Gulabpura Railway Station, had demanded the bribe from complainant Govardhan Lal for booking four tatkal tickets, ACB ASP Brajraj Singh Charan said.

Sain was arrested while accepting the money and was booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)