Railway clerk held for taking bribe to book tatkal tickets in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A railway head clerk was arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1600 for booking tatkal tickets in Bhilwara district, an ACB official said.

Ganesh Lal Sain (50), who is posted at Gulabpura Railway Station, had demanded the bribe from complainant Govardhan Lal for booking four tatkal tickets, ACB ASP Brajraj Singh Charan said.

Sain was arrested while accepting the money and was booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway, the ASP said.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 14:40 IST

