International team arriving in Pakistan to probe HIV outbreak

An international team, comprising experts from the World Organization (WHO), (CDC), and Unaids, will arrive in on Tuesday to probe the latest outbreak in province.

"Led-by Oliver Morgan, Director of Emergency Information and Risk Assessment, in the Emergencies Programme of WHO, a 12-member international team comprising experts from CDC Atlanta, Georgia, and is landing today in to investigate the root cause of the latest outbreak in Ratodero area of Larkana", an of the WHO told

As of Monday, 700 people including 576 children were tested positive for since the outbreak was first reported on April 25.

The health department blamed "quacks" or unqualified practitioners for reusing syringes which is one of the major source of HIV spread among the general population, especially children.

But national and international experts were not satisfied with the investigations so far largely being carried out by experts from the

Fearing a 'foul play' in the recent HIV outbreak in Larkana, officials associated with the international health organisations said that although the "reuse of syringes" was emerging as "most likely cause of HIV outbreak" in Larkana, epidemiologists both in as well as around the globe were not "satisfied" and have several questions as to why such a large number of children are infected, which is an unusual pattern.

