Wife of Chinese ex-Interpol boss granted asylum in France: lawyer

AFP  |  Lyon 

The wife and children of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei, who vanished while visiting China in September last year, have been granted political asylum in France, the family's lawyer said on Monday.

Grace Meng, who was given police protection after she alleged an abduction attempt at the start of the year, was granted asylum on May 2 along with the couple's two children, their lawyer Emmanuel Marsigny told AFP.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 22:26 IST

