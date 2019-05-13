Venezuelan general calls for military uprising against Maduro

A Venezuelan has called on his country's armed forces to rise up against Nicolas Maduro, who remains in power with military support despite a sweeping economic crisis.

"It's time to rise up, it's time to fight ... it's time that the armed forces became aware," said in a video appeal issued Sunday on

Rangel -- who appeared in civilian clothes and whose location is unknown -- is the latest of several military figures to call on to abandon Maduro.

Another general, Francisco Yanez, pledged his allegiance to on February 2.

Rangel did not however specifically call on the military to switch their allegiance to Guaido, who is recognized as by much of the international community.

The 35-year-old speaker, who organized a failed uprising on April 30, has repeatedly called on the armed forces to abandon Maduro.

A source close to told AFP that Rangel has not been on active duty "for years," and at one point was of a Venezuelan state company in

The of the Air Force, Pedro Juliac, denounced Rangel as a traitor on

Juliac's tweet carried a photo of Rangel with a cross over it, and the phrase: "Traitor of the people and of the Revolution."



"Those without morals will never be able to damage the country, let alone the Bolivarian military aviation. We will win - Long Live the Revolution.

