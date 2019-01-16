Will be happy to teach students of St Xavier's free after term

University Vice Prof Wednesday said he will be happy to teach students of both and University free in future, after his term as the VC comes to an end.

"As my present term (in JU) comes to end in coming days and I will not be saddled by official responsibilities any more, I shall be happy to teach in the post-graduate course (in St Xavier's) in my subject for free," Das said at the convocation of here.

Das said he cherished the unique opportunity to be part of the process, led by Father Felix Raj, who was presently the Vice- of new St Xavier's University, "which sowed seeds of autonomous status of college."



Das was conferred the Nihil Ultra award at the convocation.

"I had closely observed how the college had used effectively the status of autonomy to attain new mark of excellence, I compliment them for introducing new courses initiating academic steps," he said.

Das, who had been the VC of from 2008 to 2015 before taking over reins of JU in July 2015, said St Xavier's had always produced "democratic and creative citizens" who can address issues faced by the nation.

He later told reporters the media should not try to read anything beyond his convocation address and he was proud the varsity achieved several feats for its academic excellence in his tenure.

Principal said in his address as per the UGC norms the college introduced Choice Based Credit System in Arts and Science subjects after approval on March 22, 2018 while BCom and BMS departments are already following the CBCS.

He said the college proposed to introduce PG courses in MA in English, MA in Political Science, M A in Bengali in the and M Ed.

