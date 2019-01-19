Ladakh avalanche: Toll rises to 7

Two more bodies were recovered on Saturday from the site where an struck two trucks in Ladakh, taking the death toll to seven, officials said.

"Another two bodies have been recovered at Khardungla site. In total, seven bodies have been recovered so far," a said. He said search was in progress for the remaining three persons.

The said arrangements have been made to airlift the bodies to Zanskar tehsil.

The on Friday morning hit the two trucks carrying 10 persons at Khardungla pass, one of the highest motorable roads in the world at 17,500 feet.

The trucks were buried under debris 20 feet deep, nearly 800 metres from Khardungla Top towards South Pullu. Five bodies were recovered on Friday.

