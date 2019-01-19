ICMEI Will Promote Business With Bosnia and Herzegovina

/ -- A standing ovation was given to H.E. of on his signing the Memorandum of Understanding with International Chamber of Media And Entertainment industry where and Bosnia have decided to work together to promote art and culture of both the countries.

The event took place at at Film City.

"The MOU covers development of Journalism, Radio, Television, Cinema, Tourism, Animation, Hospitality, Fashion, Design, Performing and Fine Arts, Skill Development, Environment, Solar Energy etc. in both the countries and Bosnia," informed Dr. of

"We have been interacting with Dr. Marwah and from the last four years. We have full confidence in his capacity and capability. His experience in these fields will bring faster results in building up powerful relations between the two countries," said H.E. of Bosnia to

"It is a privilege to honor Dr. an international personality by presenting this memento of appreciation for his deep interest in the country of Bosnia," said the while honoring Dr. Marwah in the presence of many who were present on the occasion.

Dr. Marwah informed that a special committee of students has been formed by the and are doing research work on subjects like fashion, tourism, cinema for Indo Bosnia Film and Cultural Forum which was created by H.E. Dr. the former Ambassador to India. A copy of the report was also handed over to Mr. Cengic.

A poster was released as a mark of respect on the completion of first year of formation of Indo Bosnia Film And Cultural Forum. briefed the Ambassador about the last activities with IBFCF along with their details.

A visit of to Bosnia, festival of films from Bosnia, an AAFT scholarship for a deserving student from Bosnia and participation in 7th Global Festival of Journalism were the salient points discussed in the meeting.

"I am happy to be nominated by the to the Indo Bosnia Film and Cultural Forum and assure you that we will leave no stone unturned to make it a popular and powerful organization," thanked Dr. and presented the Patronship of IBFCF to the new Ambassador H.E.

