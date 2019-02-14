JUST IN
Will Pulwama attack be eye-opener for Kashmir-centric politicians, asks Jitendra Singh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Condemning the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack, Union minister Jitendra Singh Thursday asked whether the incident would be an eye-opener for Kashmir-centric politicians, who are "always apologetic" on such occasions.

He termed the dastardly attack on CRPF personnel as a desperate act by terrorists on the run.

"Dastardly attack on CRPF personnel is a desperate act by terrorists on the run. While the entire nation solidarily stands with the Indian security forces, will this also be an eye opener for Kashmir-centric politicians who are always apologetic on such occasions," the minister tweeted.

Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, is a Lok Sabha Member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

At least 39 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle in a bus they were travelling in, in the state's Pulwama district.

