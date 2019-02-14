Will Pulwama attack be eye-opener for Kashmir-centric politicians, asks Jitendra Singh

-
ALSO READ
Govt committed to providing grassroots democracy in J-K: Jitendra Singh
Oppn parties looking for excuses to not participate in J-K's panchayat, ULB polls: Jitendra Singh
Kashmir mainstream politicians more dangerous than Separatists: Jitendra
Time running out for politicians who thrived on militancy in Kashmir valley: Jitendra Singh
Some Kashmir-centric politicians encouraging youth to die in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh
-
Condemning the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack, Union minister Jitendra Singh Thursday asked whether the incident would be an eye-opener for Kashmir-centric politicians, who are "always apologetic" on such occasions.
He termed the dastardly attack on CRPF personnel as a desperate act by terrorists on the run.
"Dastardly attack on CRPF personnel is a desperate act by terrorists on the run. While the entire nation solidarily stands with the Indian security forces, will this also be an eye opener for Kashmir-centric politicians who are always apologetic on such occasions," the minister tweeted.
Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, is a Lok Sabha Member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.
At least 39 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed after a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle in a bus they were travelling in, in the state's Pulwama district.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU