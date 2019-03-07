GMR to develop Nagpur airport, make it world-class: Fadnavis

Chief Minister Thursday said the tender for developing the Dr Ambedkar airport at into an international aerodrome has been approved and GMR will execute the task.

was speaking at the inauguration of Metro Rail.

off the first commercial run of Metro Rail.

said, "We wanted that Nagpur should get an international airport and we had invited tender for Nagpur international airport.

"I am happy to announce that our board has approved the tender for Nagpur airport's development. GMR, which had developed Delhi airport, will develop

A completely new international airport will come up in Nagpur," informed Fadnavis.

Fadnavis, lauding the launch of commercial run of Nagpur Metro, said it was a historic day for the city.

"This is not just a start for metro rail. But, it is a start of 21st century Nagpur city through metro."



Fadnavis said a good public transport is very important for the progress of any city.

"If we want to improve our air quality and create sustainable cities, then people should get an option of 'smart public transport', which is sustainable and creates less carbon foot print.

"And, metro is a fast, efficient and sustainable transport system," he said.

