IIT Kanpur honours Gopichand with honorary doctorate
Will transfer crop insurance dues to farmers as soon as received from Centre: Rajasthan govt

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Rajasthan government will deposit pending dues under the crop insurance scheme to the bank accounts of farmers as soon as received from the Centre, state Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria informed the Assembly Friday.

Replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour, Kataria said the state government has written to the Centre to provide pending dues for 2018-19.

He said dues of Rs 1,050 crore are pending with the Centre for 2018-19 rabi crop.

Kataria said dues of Rs 463 crore for rabi and kharif crops have been approved for the year 2017-18, and this amount will be deposited online in the bank accounts of farmers by the first week of July.

First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 19:20 IST

