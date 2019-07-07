Afghanistan to play full "home" series in India against West Indies in November

Afghanistan will play a full series against the West Indies, including a lone Test match, in their adopted home country India in November, the country's cricket board said.

The "home" series will include three T20Is, three ODIs apart from the only Test, beginning from November 27, against the Caribbeans. The venue of the Test as well as the shorter-format games are yet to be decided.

"As per the Future Tours Program (FTP), Afghanistan national team is scheduled to host West Indies for a tour from 5th November till 1st December in India. The series will include three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test match," the Afghanistan Crickek Board said in a statement.

"Ahead of the series against West Indies, the national team is also scheduled to play a one-off test against Bangladesh in September followed by a triangular T20I series that will feature Bangladesh and Zimbabwe," it added.

Afghanistan and the West Indies have played only 10 internationals between them, eight of those held in the Caribbean. The West Indies lead Afghanistan 5-4 in the head-to-head, their most recent victory coming in the ongoing World Cup.

The one-off Test will mark Afghanistan's third appearance in the longest format. They were beaten on debut by India last year but defeated Ireland by 7 wickets in March at Dehradun.

Schedule:



Nov 5 - 1st T20I



Nov 7 - 2nd T20INov 9 - 3rd T20INov 13 - 1st ODINov 16 - 2nd ODINov 18 - 3rd ODINov 27-Dec 1 - One-off Test.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)