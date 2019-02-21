Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi cremated with full state honours

The mortal remains of Wing Sahil Gandhi, who was killed in the mid-air crash between two aircraft of Indian Air Force's aerobatic team near Bengaluru, were consigned to the flames with full state honours here on Thursday.

Rayan, a five-year-old son of the deceased, lit the pyre.

A large number of people, including leaders of various political parties, senior civil and police officers joined the funeral procession that started from his house in Police Line Area (PLA) here.

Two aircraft of IAF's aerobatic team had crashed after grazing each other mid-air near Bengaluru on Tuesday, killing Sahil and injuring two pilots who ejected to safety during rehearsal for the India show.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Sahil arrived here this morning on by an helicopter. Some IAF officers also accompanied the mortal remains.

Those who were present at the cremation includedDushyant Chautala MP, member D P Vats, former and Kamal Gupta, MLA.

The IAF is survived by wife and five-year-old son

Sahil's father is a retired while his mother retired recently as of of (HAU).

Sahil studied in of HAU and joined the in 2004, family members here said.

