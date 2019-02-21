JUST IN
Modi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk on Feb 23

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk city on February 23.

A BJP spokesperson said party-level preparations for the public meeting have been completed.

Senior police and civic officials also held a meeting to review the preparations for the proposed visit of the prime minister.

Chief Secretary D B Gupta, DGP Kapil Garg, DG (law and order) M L Lathar, ADG (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra and others were present in the meeting held at the secretariat.

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 15:55 IST

