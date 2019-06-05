Wipro to acquire US-based ITI for USD 45 mn

IT Wednesday said it will acquire US-based for USD 45 million (around Rs 312 crore).

(ITI) provides Design and

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Ohio, USA, ITI has offices in the UK, Italy, and

ITI is privately held and has 130 employees as of March 2019. Its revenue stood at USD 23.2 million in FY'18 (year ending June 30).

"The acquisition complements Wipro's core strengths in Industry 4.0 and will allow to offer end-to-end solutions in Digital Engineering and Manufacturing," Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Industrial and Engineering Services, Wipro, said.

ITI's offerings and solutions will be consolidated as a part of Wipro's business and will function as a wholly-owned US subsidiary of the company, it added.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending September 30, 2019.

