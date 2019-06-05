Assam Police posts cheeky tweet to report ganja seizure

The Police has found a huge amount of and also a unique way to disseminate this piece of information to the people.

"Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around last night? Don't panic, we found it."



This is how the official handle of the Police reported the seizure of ganja in district on Tuesday.

With emojis and smileys, the cheeky post got huge traction on the and the tweet has become viral.

"Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team " Police "asked" the owner of the contraband drug, and pinned the post.

The message, attached with a photograph of a large number of packets containing the cannabis, has seen over 6,000 retweets, while over 16,800 users have liked it and more than 1,200 people, including shuttler Jwala Gutta and stand-up Papa CJ, commented in it.

Gutta's crisp 'Lol' was accentuated by Papa CJ who used emojis for claps saying "for the job done and the sense of humour :)"



An user Devaraja who said, "ha, ha,.... If only you had not mentioned the actual contents, definitely some one would have made an appearance and claim before you.""Well done, @assampolice . And (emojies) to the person handling this account. Great sense of humour." wrote Madhumita D Mazumdar.

Sangita Nambiar said, "You po-lees are really funny guys online! cops cops all of you... makes you guys a bit less frightening. Not for the owners of this cache though."



"I never thought police in would be funny too...thank you @assampolice for ur great job and breaking streotype..," was the reaction from Adarsh Singh.

