With a Vision to Empower Youth to be Change-agents for a Sustainable Future, TERI SAS and Dalmia Cement Host a Three-day Climate Jamboree

Driving the message of sustainable development, of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) and Dalmia today concluded 'Climate Jamboree' - a major youth mobilization campaign at the Thyagaraj Stadium, The three-day grand finale witnessed the presence of around 6,000 students, 100 plus experts and 50 plus partners and other relevant stakeholders from and across the world. Climate Jamboree has been crafted with a mission to unveil the power of youth to make a difference towards achieving a climate neutral lifestyle and showcase in all its facets. Through focused deliberations, 'Youth Ambassador's' at Climate Jamboree aim to prepare a holistic declaration document feeding into COP 24 discussions be held in in December 2018.

The event developed an empathy with the issue of climate change, further encouraging youth to take ownership of the solutions by providing social entrepreneurship ideas by the industry leaders. Some of the sessions that struck a chord with the audience were Solar water pumps workshop by GIZ and ' Doesn't Stand a Chance' session conducted by an NGO, Swaraj. The event was fueled with a number of interesting activities such as through art, street plays, dance, screening of documentaries, games and quizzes to make the subject relatable and interesting.

"The participation of the younger generation in climate protection is vital. Their power of ideation, enthusiasm and courage is unmatched and this voice needs to be carried to all decision makers and opinion leaders so as to bring about the desired change. This association of Dalmia with Climate Jamboree is a conscious effort to empower the youth to reflect upon and act towards climate change and sustainability. We would like to call upon the decision makers in all segments of the society to help shape these ideas into reality and move a few steps closer to our goal of sustainability. It was great to see an exceptional participation from the youngsters and we look forward to a greater participation in the years to come," said Mr. Mahendra Singhi, MD and CEO, Dalmia (Bharat) Ltd.

"The Climate Jamboree was a huge success. Not only did we reach the message of climate and sustainability - in all its facets - to a few thousand students but we also touched the lives of everyone associated with the event - panelists, speakers, sponsors, partners, media, vendors, service providers, support staff, families and friends. This has been a huge journey of discovery for all of us and we hope we can have a much bigger event the next year with many more partners," said Dr. Leena Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, of Advanced Studies.

Urging students to incorporate in their daily lives, Ms. Swati Maliwal, of the Delhi Commission for Women,said, "We all should feel the pain of mother earth and take the first step towards achieving Our injust actions on mother earth are today equal to the atrocities that women face in the country. We must realise that is incomplete without realising the pain of women, and we should form effective systems in which timely justice is given, be it inflicted on women or the earth."



Lead-up events to ensure continued engagement of students with climate and sustainability Inaugural Session Keynote address on 'World Without Waste' by Mr. Ishteyaque Amjad, Vice President, Public Affairs and Communication, Coca-Cola, with specific focus on plastic waste. He expressed that the global is committed to be part of the solution in terms of recycling every bottle they have produced by 2030. Emphasized upon the need for events like Climate Jamboree to engage youth in the discourse on sustainability. Technical Session Speaking about the harnessing the potential of and lifestyles to achieve sustainable future for all, Mr. Nebojsa Nakicenovic, Deputy Director, IIASA, focused on the need of using breakthrough technologies towards achievement of sustainable development goals, particularly goal number 7 on Outlining the complexities of sustainability issues in the Indian context, Mr. Ashok Khosla, Chairman, for Development Alternatives, spoke about the need for political, economic and environmental dimensions to outline development policies. Breakout Sessions Becoming a - led by SELCO Entrepreneurs Zone: An interactive session which spoke about the way in which foundations of social entrepreneurial ventures must be characterised by social inclusiveness as well as technical and financial feasibility. Sustainability at my Home - led by GBCI: The session discussed four fundamental attention areas, that is, water, energy, and waste, where we need to work to adopt sustainability in our daily lives. Circular Economy - led by TERI: The session highlighted the need to move from linear to circular economy, using examples of waste recycling and landfill management. Disaster Preparedness - led by NIDM: The session established a relationship between natural disasters and climate change, and the need to have in place. Safe and Secure Societies - led by Safe City: The session focused on addressing the vulnerability to assault, and how creative means can be used to create bystander awareness, a key preventive means. Stress Management - led by Therapy: The session spoke about common sources of stress among youth, and how the same can be tackled through such as open communication channels and Healthy Societies - led by PHFI: This was an interactive session which compelled people to introspect on environment, lifestyle behaviour and access to Special & Side Events Pravaah, the annual tech-fest of the Department of Business Sustainability, showcased an array of sessions, including CSO roundtable on responsible business, sustainability quiz and masterclass on business sustainability. Green Shift finals were also held which witnessed presentations of innovative ideas. The Research Forum witnessed an engaging panel discussion on combating corruption to achieve (SDGs), Research Proposal Presentations and a counselling session on careers in and Sustainability Research. The main essence of the workshop conducted at the was to make students understand about entrepreneurship and help them imbibe necessary entrepreneurial skills. GIZ conducted an interesting workshop on solar water pumps to show how can be incorporated by the agricultural sector. A special session 'Sustainability Doesn't Stand a Chance' was conducted by an NGO, Swaraj, which focused on introducing youth to the Indian heritage which has sustainability intrinsic to it while focusing on 5 Ds (dialect, diet, dressing, dwelling, and dances). The session on Gender Equality emphasized on the need of awareness about the third gender, reducing violence against transgender and need to have gender neutral toilets. The three-day forum is aimed at helping youth engaged in different streams of study, and aspiring for diverse careers, to recognize both the common as well as unique opportunities to influence more desirable outcomes towards sustainability, aiming to engage and empower youth from and across the world to build a sustainable future. At the event, individuals from senior secondary school students, to under graduates, post graduates, researchers, young entrepreneurs and professionals between the group 15 - 25 years will be able to learn, ideate, innovate and collaborate so as to become actors themselves in

The of Advanced Studies is a research university focused on sustainability studies. With 14 Masters programmes based on sustainability themes ranging from renewable energy, water, environment, climate change, sustainable development and more, in an inter-disciplinary manner, it is uniquely placed in the country and beyond. The university, which falls under the Category II autonomy status for Deemed-to-be universities, also has a robust research programme comprising nearly 200 PhD students and strong faculty research too. For more details visit



Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a subsidiary of (BSE Code: 533309) (NSE Symbol: DALMIABHA and listed in MSE), is a in since 1939. It has been globally ranked no. 1 by CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project). It is one of the largest and most diverse cement companies in and is the world's company. With a growing capacity, currently at 26 MnT, it is also the fourth largest in the country. Spread across nine states and 12 manufacturing units, the company is also the in super-specialty cements used for oil wells, railway sleepers and air strips and is the country's largest of It has lowest carbon footprint in the global Visit us at

