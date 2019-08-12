JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Motherson Sumi Q1 net dips 42% to Rs 361 crore from Rs 618 crore y-o-y
Business Standard

JLR sales increase 5% in July at 37,945 units; China market improves

Land Rover sales were at 26,559 units, up 5.6 per cent from the same month last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Jaguar F-Pace
The Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a part of Tata Motors, has reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales at 37,945 units in July as compared with year-ago period.

Sales of Jaguar brand were at 11,386 units during the month, up 3.6 per cent from the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Land Rover sales were at 26,559 units, up 5.6 per cent from the same month last year, it added.

"July saw good retail sales growth in the UK, where we continued to outperform the overall industry trend, and the US, with the highest July sales on record for Jaguar Land Rover," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

Results in China were significantly better than the previous year, thanks to the company's proactive work with the retailer network, he added.

"Whilst the market is still unstable, we look forward to building long-term sales momentum in this important region," Brautigam said.
First Published: Mon, August 12 2019. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU