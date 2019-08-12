JLR sales increase 5% in July at 37,945 units; China market improves

(JLR), a part of Tata Motors, has reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales at 37,945 units in July as compared with year-ago period.

Sales of Jaguar brand were at 11,386 units during the month, up 3.6 per cent from the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Land Rover sales were at 26,559 units, up 5.6 per cent from the same month last year, it added.

"July saw good retail sales growth in the UK, where we continued to outperform the overall industry trend, and the US, with the highest July sales on record for Jaguar Land Rover," Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

in China were significantly better than the previous year, thanks to the company's proactive work with the retailer network, he added.

"Whilst the market is still unstable, we look forward to building long-term sales momentum in this important region," Brautigam said.