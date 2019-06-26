Woman, accused in rape case, arrested

A 30-year-old woman, accused of abetting a and on the run for a month, was arrested by police's crime branch from area Wednesday.

Reshma Khan, resident of Teesgaon near in the district, is named in a case of registered at Manpada police station in Dombivali.

The victim in the case is a 14 years old girl.

The district and sessions court had rejected pre-arrest bail plea of Khan, said Nitin Thakre.

The crime branch received a tip-off that she was preparing to flee to and was to visit Kalsekar College in Wednesday, and arrested her, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)