Woman, accused in rape case, arrested

-
ALSO READ
Only rape victim's testimony not always reliable: HC
Allegations of rape bid, son's murder by woman found false: Police
3 cops booked for threatening man with rape case
Rape of minor is rape, but rape of married woman is different: UP Minister Tiwari
UP minister questions 'nature' of some rape cases
-
A 30-year-old woman, accused of abetting a rape and on the run for a month, was arrested by Thane police's crime branch from Mumbra area Wednesday.
Reshma Khan, resident of Teesgaon near Kalyan in the district, is named in a case of rape registered at Manpada police station in Dombivali.
The victim in the case is a 14 years old girl.
The Kalyan district and sessions court had rejected pre-arrest bail plea of Khan, said senior inspector Nitin Thakre.
The crime branch received a tip-off that she was preparing to flee to Uttar Pradesh and was to visit Kalsekar College in Mumbra Wednesday, and arrested her, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU