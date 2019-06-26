JUST IN
Man jumps on metro track in Barakhamba

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A person allegedly jumped on the track at the Barakhambha Metro Station here on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at around 9 am, they said.

"A person, who was probably drunk at that time, jumped on the track at Barakhambha when the train was going towards Mandi House," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said.

