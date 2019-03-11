Woman alleges rape by neighbour in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped in an agricultural field in Rajasthan's district, police said on Monday.

According to a police complaint filed by the woman, her neighbour, Dhulichand Tanwar (30), allegedly raped her on Sunday afternoon, said.

The victim approached police late Sunday evening. The accused has been booked for rape, the SHO said.

The accused has not been arrested yet.

