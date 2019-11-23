Woman bank employee ends life by jumping into Nagpur lake

A 29-year-old woman bank employee allegedly committed suicide on Friday night by jumping into Gandhisagar Lake in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.

Priyanka Raghobaji Devghare, a resident of Golibar Chowk, left for work on Friday morning after telling her parents she would be late coming home, and then jumped into the lake around 9:30pm, a Ganeshpeth police station official said.

"She worked as a cashier in Development Credit Bank in Central Avenue here. Locals who saw her jumping into the lake alerted police. Her scooter, parked beside the lake, was identified by her parents. Priyanka's body was fished out by fire brigade personnel," he said.

Further probe into what caused her to take this extreme step was underway, he added.

