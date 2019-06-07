Woman commits suicide by jumping into river in J&K, body recovered

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bhaderwah 

A 28-year-old housewife allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, police said.

The woman was identified as Naseema Bagum, a resident of Doda's Alni-Gangota village and wife of Irshad Hussain, they said.

"We have witnesses who saw her jump into the river," Superintendent of Police Bhadarwah Raj Singh Gouria said.

"After getting information, a police party immediately reached the spot, and after hectic efforts, fished out her body from the river with help from locals," he said.

Gouria said inquest proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code to ascertain the reason behind the woman's extreme step.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 00:20 IST

