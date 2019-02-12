Delhi court sends corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar to 2-day ED custody

-
A Delhi court Tuesday sent corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in money laundering case, to two days ED custody.
Special Judge Bharat Parashar sent Talwar to the custody after the agency sought his custodial interrogation for confronting him with other two persons related to the case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed earlier that Talwar has links with fugitive Vijay Mallya in a money laundering case related to the negotiations favouring foreign private airlines and causing loss to national carrier Air India.
Talwar was booked by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in criminal cases of corruption, while the Income Tax Department charged him with tax evasion.
